Meghalaya: NPP MLA apologises after assaulting watchman

Shillong, July 21: National People’s Party MLA Subir Marak tendered a public apology for assaulting a watchman during an altercation at a guest house in Meghalaya’s Shillong.

In a video that went viral, the legislator from Rangsakona Garo Hills was seen assaulting the watchman in the parking lot of the guest house before being restrained by the bystanders.



In his apology, Marak said that on July 16, he had to wait for half an hour outside the guest house as the watchman did not open the gate. His PSO had to climb over the wall and wake up the watchman.



“Then we had some verbal arguments. The chowkidar’s (watchman) wife was talking very rudely, so I gave a mild slap to the chowkidar, which I should not have done as a public representative. It all happened in the heat of the moment. I have also asked for an apology to the chowkidar,” Marak said.

The legislator said, despite seeking an apology, the video of the assault was made viral. “They made the video viral, which should not have been done. This is unfair and a breach of the privilege of an elected member,” Marak added.

