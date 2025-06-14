Meghalaya murder case: No impact on tourism, clarifies Minister amid ongoing probe

Shillong, June 14: Despite the shocking murder of Raja Raghuvanshi in Sohra and the arrest of five individuals including his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, the incident has had no visible impact on Meghalaya's booming tourism sector. State Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh has confirmed that tourist arrivals continue to rise, with footfall in key destinations such as Sohra (Cherrapunji) remaining unaffected.

“There has been no dip in tourism. In fact, tourist numbers are increasing. We are confident that the arrival figure will reach 20 lakh by the end of the year, especially after the Cherry Blossom Festival,” Lyngdoh stated, addressing concerns raised by the media and the public following the high-profile murder case.

The tourism sector faced a brief moment of scrutiny when a few media outlets labelled Meghalaya as "Crime-prone Hills" after Raja’s body was discovered, triggering a wave of social media criticism.

However, following threats of legal action and defamation suits by the state government, several media houses and even the victim’s family have issued public apologies. “The matter ends there,” said the Minister, stressing that such isolated criminal acts should not define the image of the state or its people.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the murder continues. East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem revealed that the five accused, including Sonam, are cooperating with the investigation but have shown no remorse.

Interrogations continued separately for the second consecutive day as police attempt to recover missing evidence including the victim’s gold chain, ring, and mobile phones.

The suspects had reportedly destroyed all four mobile phones belonging to the couple, but investigators are working to retrieve any possible digital evidence.

Police also revealed that the accused had a backup plan to flee to Dawki if their murder attempt had failed in Sohra. All five will be taken to the crime scene at Weisawdong next week for further investigation, and statements from both families will be recorded.

As the probe deepens, authorities remain committed to restoring trust while ensuring that the incident does not tarnish Meghalaya’s image as a peaceful and welcoming tourist destination.