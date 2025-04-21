Meghalaya-Mumbai police cracks Bangladesh network behind forged IDs, banking fraud

Shillong, April 21: A joint operation by the Meghalaya and Mumbai police has uncovered a major criminal network involved in facilitating illegal entry, identity forgery, and banking fraud by Bangladesh nationals operating across India.

The operation, which began on February 14 this year, led to the arrest of several accused individuals. With assistance from Mumbai Police, the Meghalaya Police team apprehended the suspects and brought them to Meghalaya for further investigation.

Among those arrested are Nusrat A Kazi and Jabir Yunus Shaikh, who were nabbed from Kopar Khairane and Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, respectively. Another suspect, Shaikh Mohd Mujib, was arrested from Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg in South Mumbai.

The raids resulted in the seizure of forged documents, incriminating digital evidence and tools used to fabricate identification documents.

Mujib is believed to be a key facilitator in the network. He allegedly arranged forged documents using fake address proofs and employed middlemen to transport illegal immigrants from border towns to metropolitan cities such as Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Kazi and Shaikh reportedly used the fake identities to open bank accounts in the names of the immigrants. These accounts were allegedly used for loan fraud and cybercrimes and were also sold to cyber criminals to be used in financial scams.

Police sources revealed that this network - and possibly others - may have helped thousands of illegal immigrants obtain fake Indian documents, which are now being misused in various financial and criminal activities.

“There is a need for heightened vigilance from intelligence agencies and law enforcement across states, as this is not an isolated case,” police officials stated.

They further warned that this “well-organized network of illegal migration, document forgery and financial crime poses serious threats to national security”.

The situation is particularly concerning because Meghalaya shares a 443-km-long porous border with Bangladesh. Large stretches of this border remain unfenced, especially in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region, due to opposition from local NGOs.

Compounding the issue is the ongoing political instability in Bangladesh and the presence of a hostile regime, both of which have reportedly contributed to increased infiltration through the Meghalaya sector.

“There is an urgent need for diplomatic engagement with Bangladesh, enhancement of border infrastructure and proactive policy measures to prevent such systemic breaches,” police sources added.

The special operation was led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Ashu Pant, who travelled to Mumbai and was supported by Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Milind Bharambe.

- By Staff Correspondent