Meghalaya mulls new law to tackle influx amid regional security concerns

Shillong Aug 8: The Meghalaya Government is planning to introduce a new law to address the issue of influx into the State in the wake of the challenges encountered in implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA).

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday stated that the Government is working on a strong mechanism to monitor the scene, considering aspects like law and order, and the situation unfolding in neighbouring Assam and Bangladesh.

“Regarding the issue of monitoring the overall situation in terms of people coming into the State and going out of it, it is a matter of concern keeping in mind so many factors – things happening in Assam and Bangladesh. So if you look at the overall law-and-order scenario, it is important for us to come up with a very strong mechanism,” Sangma told reporters.

The Chief Minister stressed that the Government would engage with different stakeholders before sharing the details with the public at large.

“We had some challenges with regard to MRSSA. Therefore, based on the discussion we have had with the Law Department and other individuals, and consultations with senior ministers and officials, we are working on something,” he said.

Sangma also recently briefed the Union Home Minister on the situation along the border with Assam as well as the India-Bangladesh border, highlighting the importance of internal security measures.

NEWMAI News