Meghalaya: Minors raped in South West Khasi Hills; police denies charge

Shillong, June 13: In a shocking incident, four minor girls have been allegedly raped in Meghalaya’s South West Khasi Hills district; however, the top police official of the district has countered the allegations.

The alleged rape and kidnapping were reported from a remote area under Nonghyllam Police Station. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

However, the SP of the district, GD Kharwanlang, said, “Only one of the girls was a minor. Moreover, it was consensual sex, they went on their own accord, and there was no gang rape as reported. We have registered a case, and the investigation is on. So far, no arrest has been made,” he added.

Reportedly, the incident happened on Friday, and the girls were found by the family members on Sunday. It’s been alleged that the victims were kidnapped and gang-raped.