Meghalaya minister reveals 3L drug users, allocates Rs 50 Cr for anti-drug measures

Guwahati, August 28: The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly was recently informed of a troubling increase in drug use within the state, with the number of users now estimated at around 3 lakh, up from 2 lakh.

The revelation came from Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh, who addressed the Assembly amid growing concerns from opposition MLAs Heaving Stone Kharprang and Ardent M. Basaiawmoit of the Voice of the People Party, on Tuesday.

Lyngdoh highlighted the alarming rise in drug addiction, noting that hotspots for drug use are widespread across the state, with the highest concentration in the capital city, Shillong.

In response to the escalating crisis, the Meghalaya government has allocated Rs. 50 crore for combating drug trafficking and setting up rehabilitation centers.

The state is employing the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) alongside its own Drug Reduction, Elimination, and Action Mission (DREAM) to tackle the issue.

Under the DREAM initiative, the state government is working to expand its network of de-addiction centres.

Currently, there are 10 such centres in Meghalaya, with nine receiving support through public-private partnerships and NGO assistance.

One centre is backed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, while three are managed privately.

Lyngdoh highlighted that rehabilitation centres, along with counselling and medical intervention, are crucial in addressing drug addiction.

Minister Lyngdoh also assured the Assembly that the government is actively pursuing additional coverage under NAPDDR to include all 12 districts, beyond the current coverage of only East Khasi Hills.