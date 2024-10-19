Meghalaya Minister defends state’s festival spending amidst Central aid requests

Shillong, Oct 19: With less than a month to go until the eagerly awaited Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2024, excitement is reaching a fever pitch as fans anticipate a stellar line-up of international stars.

However, amidst this festive spirit, reports of the Meghalaya government seeking financial assistance from the Centre for pressing issues have ignited serious concerns regarding its priorities.

Critics have raised alarms over the state’s significant investment in hosting festivals featuring global artistes while simultaneously appealing for funds to address flood relief efforts in the Garo Hills. The government's recent request for ₹600 crore from the Centre to enhance the operations of its Social Welfare Department has further fuelled this debate.

In defence of the festival initiatives, Tourism and Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh dismissed the criticism, labelling the events as “investments for the future”.

He announced that by 2028, approximately 40% of the population in Meghalaya would be directly involved in the tourism sector, underscoring the long-term benefits of these festivals.

“The festivals are designed to brand Meghalaya as a premier tourist destination,” Lyngdoh stated. He explained that the positive economic impact would extend to all sectors, including local vendors, citing that even the roadside sellers would benefit from increased tourist activity.

Highlighting the multi-faceted advantages of the festivals, Lyngdoh noted that they showcase the unique food and culture of Meghalaya, while also generating revenue through hotel bookings and sightseeing tours. “Our focus is not merely on the festivals themselves, but on promoting Meghalaya's unique selling points—nature, culture, and cuisine,” he asserted.

Lyngdoh further announced that the Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 will mark the first collaboration between the Government of Japan and the Meghalaya government. This partnership promises to facilitate exchanges across various sectors, potentially enhancing the state's tourism appeal.

As the festival season approaches, the delicate balance between Meghalaya's tourism initiatives and financial accountability will be closely monitored by both locals and visitors alike.