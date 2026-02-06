Meghalaya mine blast: Two held, third identified as rescue ops continue

Shillong, Feb 6: Meghalaya Police have arrested two persons in connection with a blast at an illegal coal mine in the remote Thangsku area of East Jaintia Hills district that claimed 18 lives.

Director General of Police I. Nongrang said a third person has also been identified in connection with the blast and further investigation is underway.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday asserted that his government would take stringent action against those responsible for the incident.

At least 18 people were killed and eight others injured in the explosion, which occurred on Thursday. The process of identifying the deceased is underway a police officer said

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has directed two cabinet ministers to visit the site, interact with officials, and take stock of the rescue, relief, and law and order situation.

Senior police officers, including the Inspector General of Police of the range, along with officials from the mining department, are already present at the site.

Sangma said police have been instructed to take strict action against those responsible and warned that illegal mining activities would not be tolerated.

With the introduction of scientific mining, miners are now required to apply for legal mining licences, he said, adding that such options are available and incidents like this cannot be allowed to recur.

The Chief Minister also announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh each from the state government to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident.

Search and rescue operations resumed on Friday at 9.55 am, with multiple agencies pressed into service amid fears that more people may still be trapped inside the mine.

Two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), one Special Rescue Team (SRT), and three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed at the site. Additional medical teams from Jowai and Shillong have been mobilised, with seven ambulances dispatched from Jowai.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has also deployed a deputy commandant, 15 personnel, two ambulances with nursing staff, and two doctors to assist in the rescue operation.

Officials said the rescue efforts are being carried out in a coordinated manner, with medical support strengthened to handle the injured. The Army and the Air Force have also been kept on standby as operations continue.

