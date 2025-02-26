Meghalaya launches drive to rejuvenate 741 drying water sources

Shillong, Feb 26: The Meghalaya government has initiated efforts to rejuvenate over 741 critical water sources that are rapidly drying up due to the adverse effects of climate change. The announcement was made by Public Health Engineering (PHE) Minister Marcuise N Marak, who stressed the urgency of the situation and the measures being taken to restore vital water sources across the state.

Addressing the press, Marak said, “Climate change is happening everywhere. During the 2nd All India Water Ministers Conference in Udaipur on February 18 and 19, I heard similar concerns from state ministers across the country. The drying up of water sources is a direct impact of climate change. We have already started taking corrective measures, but the results will take a few years to materialise.”

The Meghalaya government has identified over 741 critical water sources that are at risk of depletion.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has been formed a Climate Council to oversee restoration efforts. The state is focusing on spring rejuvenation, groundwater recharge, and the implementation of rainwater harvesting strategies to mitigate the crisis.

Marak stressed that the depletion of these water sources has significantly impacted the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) projects. Several villages are facing acute water shortages due to dwindling water sources, making it difficult to provide sustainable water supply under the central government scheme.

“Many villages are not receiving water because their sources have dried up. We are taking up all possible measures to address this. The government is also promoting the concept of ‘Catch the rain when it falls’ to ensure sustainable water conservation,” Marak stated.

The minister further identified jhum (slash-and-burn) cultivation, particularly in the Garo Hills and parts of West Khasi Hills, as one of the primary reasons behind the drying up of water sources. The state government is now working on alternative farming techniques and afforestation efforts to reduce the negative impact of traditional agricultural practices on the environment.

To combat the ongoing crisis, Meghalaya is placing special emphasis on rainwater harvesting. “We are planning to implement rainwater harvesting on a larger scale. By ensuring proper water conservation and resource management, we can gradually overcome this crisis,” Marak added.

While the rejuvenation efforts have already begun, Marak cautioned that the full impact of these measures will take a few years to show results.