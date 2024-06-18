Meghalaya: Landslides and flash floods halt traffic on National Highway 6

Shillong, June 18: Multiple landslides along National Highway 6 have brought traffic to a standstill, East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal said.

The incessant downpour has caused significant disruptions, making the clearing efforts by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) personnel challenging.

The situation has been aggravated by flash floods at Lumshnong and landslides at Kuliang, forcing authorities to halt all vehicular movement on the NH-06 stretch between Kuliang and Lumshnong.

The Meghalaya Police have advised commuters, including heavy motor vehicles (HMVs), to seek alternative routes until further notice.

Meanwhile, all efforts are underway to clear the road for vehicular movement.



