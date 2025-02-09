Meghalaya KHADC polls: Debate over Article 371 heats up; VPP claims it will protect councils

Guwahati, Feb 9: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has made the implementation of Article 371 in Meghalaya a key issue in the run-up to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) elections, scheduled for February 21.

Speaking at a structured deliberation organised by the Dorbar Shnong for some candidates to present their views on key issues, including Article 371 versus the strengthening of the Sixth Schedule, VPP candidate for Mawkhar-Pynthor, Strong Pillar Kharjana, has argued that Paragraph 12A of the Sixth Schedule weakens the district council by allowing state laws to override its regulations in the event of a conflict.

Kharjana asserted that the implementation of Article 371 would safeguard the legislative authority of district councils. “The Centre cannot impose central laws on Meghalaya if Article 371 is in place,” Kharjana told the press.

He further highlighted that while the Sixth Schedule grants district councils the power to legislate on matters such as land allotment, social customs, and forests, Paragraph 12A allows state laws to take precedence, thereby diluting the council’s autonomy.

Citing an example, Kharjana claimed that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) is unable to interfere in coal mining activities in Nagaland due to the protection offered by Article 371. He alleged that rat-hole mining continues unabated in the state under this legal safeguard.

However, KHNAM candidate Raymond Basaiawmoit challenged Kharjana’s view, stating that Article 371 holds little significance in areas governed by district councils. He questioned why states already enjoying the provisions of Article 371 still seek protection under the Sixth Schedule.

The discussion also touched upon issues such as environmental concerns, sanitation, and the issuance of trading licenses.

Meanwhile, the political atmosphere in the run up to the KHADC elections has gained momentum, with eighteen candidates in the fray. Kharjana, who had initially sought a ticket for both Jaiaw and Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah constituencies, is set to face incumbent MDC PN Syiem and other contenders in the upcoming polls.