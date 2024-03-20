Meghalaya journalist Princess Giri Rashir wins Ramnath Goenka Award

Guwahati, March 20: Shillong based journalist Princess Giri Rashir has been honoured with the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism in the Broadcast category for her coverage of Environment, Science and Technology.

Union Home Minister for Road and Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, presented the award during an event in Delhi, recognising stories produced in 2021 and 2022.

Rashir’s East Mojo documentary titled ‘Choking amid coking: Meghalaya coke factories leave no room to breathe” received acclaim for its insightful portrayal of the adverse effects of coke factories in Meghalaya.

The documentary highlights the harmful impact of coke factories on the lives of the public in Meghalaya, particularly in the East Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills Districts. Rashir’s investigative work highlighted the hazardous effects of these factories on both human health and the environment.

Instituted by the Ramnath Goenka Award Foundation, these awards celebrate exceptional journalism across 13 categories, including investigative reporting, sports, politics, books, feature writing, and regional languages.

At the 17th edition of the Ramnath Goenka Awards for Excellence in Journalism, 44 winners across print, broadcast and digital mediums were felicitated.

The jury for the 17th edition of the awards comprised Justice B N Srikrishna, jurist and former judge, Supreme Court of India; Prof. (Dr) C Raj Kumar, Founding Dean, Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) and Director, International Institute for Higher Education Research and Capacity Building (IIHEd); Dr S Y Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner of India; and K G Suresh, Vice Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal.