Meghalaya JHADC polls: NPP wins 13 seats; coalition talks on the horizon

Shillong, February 24: The results for the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) elections are in, with the National People's Party (NPP) securing 13 seats, making it the single largest party in the 29-member council.

However, with no clear majority, political negotiations are expected to shape the council’s leadership in the coming days.

The newly formed Voice of the People Party (VPP) made an impressive electoral debut, winning 8 seats and solidifying its position as a rising political force in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) each secured 3 seats, while two Independent candidates also emerged victorious.

With no party reaching the majority mark, all eyes are now on post-election alliances. The NPP, holding the largest share of seats, is expected to initiate discussions with potential partners to form the Executive Committee (EC).

Expressing his satisfaction with the results, NPP leader and Cabinet Minister Comingone Ymbon said that the party will hold discussions with its Members of the District Council (MDCs) and MDA allies tonight to chart the path forward.

As coalition talks unfold, the coming days will determine the power structure of the JHADC and its future leadership.

Earlier, VPP secured a landslide victory by winning 17 out of 29 seats in Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) polls, signalling a significant shift in Meghalaya’s political landscape.