Meghalaya issues stern warning to landlords over drug trafficking links

Shillong, Jul 30: The Meghalaya Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) has issued a stern advisory, warning houseowners and vehicle owners that they will face prosecution if their properties are found to be used in drug trafficking activities. The move comes in light of growing concerns that many individuals may be unknowingly or negligently enabling drug smuggling networks.

In the public advisory, ANTF chief and East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad emphasized that under Section 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, knowingly allowing one’s premises or vehicle to be used for such illicit activities is a punishable offence, equivalent to direct involvement in the crime.

“All house and vehicle owners renting your property or vehicle respectively, kindly report to the nearest police station or the office of the State ANTF if there is a suspicion that your property/vehicle is being used for the purpose of drug trafficking or any other related activities punishable under NDPS Act, 1985,” the SP said.

The police urged citizens to exercise due diligence before leasing out properties and remain vigilant. Authorities called for public cooperation to prevent misuse of assets and support the state’s ongoing anti-drug campaign.

- PTI