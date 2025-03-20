Meghalaya integrates traditional healers & modern technology to combat TB

Shillong, March 20: The Meghalaya government has launched an innovative TB Control Programme that combines the expertise of traditional healers with advanced medical technology.

This integrated approach aims to address the unique challenges faced by the state, including poor telecom connectivity, difficult-to-reach regions, and the strong trust placed in traditional healers by local communities.

Deputy Commissioner Ri Bhoi Abhilash Baranwal stressed on the importance of understanding the local context to make the programme effective.

“The community systems here are incredibly strong, and the state has recognised the distinctive challenges Meghalaya faces. Instead of solely relying on conventional healthcare, we've adapted to the local circumstances,” he shared.

He noted that factors like remote areas, unreliable telecom networks, and deep-rooted faith in traditional healers necessitated a tailored approach.

To leverage the existing community systems, the government has actively involved traditional healers in the TB control programme.

These healers, who hold a position of respect and trust among the local people, have been trained to identify TB symptoms and refer potential patients to healthcare centers.

"We began by engaging traditional healers and providing them with training to screen patients effectively," Baranwal explained.

Additionally, a financial incentive system has been introduced to motivate traditional healers to refer suspected TB cases. If a patient referred by a healer tests positive, the healer receives a financial reward.

This approach not only encourages early detection but also strengthens the collaboration between traditional and modern healthcare systems.

Modern technology also plays a crucial role in the programme. The state has deployed hand-held x-ray machines for TB screening in remote areas, making diagnostic services more accessible.

The number of Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) machines has also increased significantly. “Earlier, diagnostics were a challenge, but now, with more NAAT machines and hand-held x-rays, we can screen and confirm TB cases even in the most inaccessible areas,” Baranwal noted.

The Ri-Bhoi district alone has six NAAT machines and over twelve hand-held x-ray devices, significantly enhancing diagnostic capacity.

India has made notable progress in its fight against TB, with the National TB Elimination Program (NTEP) steadily advancing toward the goal of eliminating TB by 2025.

The number of missing TB cases has significantly decreased from 15 lakh in 2015 to 2.5 lakh in 2023. As per the WHO’s Global TB Report 2024, the incidence rate of TB in India has fallen by 17.7%, from 237 per lakh population in 2015 to 195 per lakh in 2023.

TB-related deaths have reduced by 21.4% during this period, showcasing the country’s dedicated efforts in TB control.

The Centre's ongoing "TB Mukt Bharat 100 Days Intensified Campaign", launched in December 2024, is another step toward eradicating TB.

Covering 455 high-priority districts, the campaign focuses on mobilising resources, raising awareness, and intensifying action against TB. Meghalaya’s innovative approach to combine traditional healing with advanced technology aligns with India's broader strategy to eliminate TB and serves as a model for other states.

By blending cultural wisdom with modern interventions, Meghalaya's approach aims to strengthen its healthcare system, reduce TB prevalence, and create a healthier, more resilient community.