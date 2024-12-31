Meghalaya in 2024: Vision for $100 billion economy, NPP's majority , floods & road scam

Shillong, Dec 31: The year 2024 brought a mix of achievements and challenges for Meghalaya, from unveiling an ambitious economic vision to dealing with political shifts, devastating floods, and a major scam.

On Independence Day, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced the ‘Viksit Meghalaya’ vision at Polo Grounds, outlining a roadmap to transform the state into a USD 100-billion economy by 2047. Sangma expressed his aspirations to achieve this milestone in conjunction with the 75th anniversary of Meghalaya's statehood and India’s 100 years of independence.

The National People's Party (NPP) consolidated its position in the state’s politics in August, with three Congress MLAs—Celestine Lyngdoh, Gabriel Wahlang, and Charles Marngar—joining its ranks. This move boosted the NPP’s strength to 31 in the 60-member Assembly, allowing it to secure a majority. The NPP leads a coalition government that includes the UDP and BJP.

However, the state also faced grim challenges, including torrential rains that triggered devastating floods, claiming 17 lives, including two children. The West and South Garo Hills districts were worst affected, with extensive damage reported in the North and East Garo Hills.

Adding to the turmoil, a multi-crore scam involving the construction of a road connecting Shillong to Tura via Nongstoin and Rongjeng came to light. The project, approved in 2010 under the Centre’s Special Road Development Programme-North East, saw allegations of corruption amounting to over Rs 2,300 crore. An FIR named nine individuals, including senior state engineers and officials of private companies from Telangana and Haryana.

Earlier this year, Sangma reassured citizens regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, citing that most of Meghalaya falls under the Sixth Schedule, exempting it from the law. He also reiterated the state's demand for the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime to regulate the entry of outsiders.

Meghalaya’s eventful year underscores its journey of growth amid significant challenges, marking 2024 as a pivotal year in its history.