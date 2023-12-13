Meghalaya: Huge quantity of clothing items seized near Dulainala bordering area, 1 held

Guwahati, Dec 13: The troops of the 193rd Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya seized a huge quantity of clothing items worth more than Rs. 35 lakh that were meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh and arrested one accused involved with the matter on Tuesday.

According to reports, the BSF troops intercepted a vehicle near the Dulainala bordering area in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

During the raid, the driver of the vehicle failed to provide valid documents, following which he was arrested.

Further legal proceedings have been initiated.





