Meghalaya honored for excellence in energy conservation initiatives

Shillong, Dec 15: Meghalaya has secured the second spot in the National Energy Conservation Award for its efforts in promoting energy efficiency, reducing energy consumption, and promoting sustainability.

The award, presented by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Union Ministry of Power, recognised the Meghalaya Government's commitment towards protecting the environment through energy-saving initiatives.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Power, presented the awards to the States recognised for their exemplary contributions towards energy efficiency.

Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal said that the Government has initiated several energy-saving measures, including efforts such as reducing energy usage in manufacturing, investing in renewable energy, adopting energy-efficient technologies, and notifying policies related to energy efficiency, some of which are in the final stages of notification.

These initiatives have contributed to a reduction in energy consumption, aligning with the Government's long-term goal of achieving carbon neutrality.

Mondal also stated that the Government had notified the Meghalaya Energy Conservation Regulation 2017, which aims to promote the use of BEE star-rated appliances in public procurement and bans the use of incandescent lamps and inefficient magnetic-wire chokes in tube lights.

Moreover, the Government has constituted a State-level steering committee for the identification of key pillars of energy transition at the State level and to provide policy guidance and recommendations to achieve State-specific energy transition goals.

The Government has also launched the Meghalaya Electric Vehicle Policy 2021, which envisions 15 percent of the State's motor vehicles being powered by electric batteries by 2025.