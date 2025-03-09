Meghalaya HC slams govt over non-functional crematoria, sets one-month deadline

Shillong, March 9: Expressing displeasure over the Meghalaya Government authorities not complying with its order to establish crematoria for Hindus and indigenous Khasis and Jaintias, the Meghalaya High Court gave a month's deadline to make amends in this regard.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh said the Government had proposed to set up electric-hybrid crematoria at New Shillong, Tura, Jowai, and Nongpoh, and sanctioned or completed projects at Syllei-Iawkein, Nongstoin, Khlieh Tyrshi village, Jowai, West Jaintia Hills, and Jhalupara in Shillong.

"But, none was functional... Apparently, till now, little or no progress has been made... There is no report in Court with regard to progress in terms of our earlier order. We are not at all pleased with this state of affairs," the bench noted.

The order was passed based on a PIL filed by Re-Seng Khasi Hima Crematorium on October 25 last year. Due to lack of such facilities, bodies have to be carried a long distance to be cremated.

"We direct the District Magistrate to immediately comply with our order dated 25th October, 2024 within four weeks from date," the court ordered.