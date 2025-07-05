Meghalaya HC restricts licensed hawkers to fixed hours in Shillong's Police Bazaar

Shillong, July 5: In a significant development, the Meghalaya High Court has directed that only licensed hawkers may be allowed to vend in the Police Bazaar area within limited time slots every day. The licensed hawkers can do business under two slots from 12.30 pm to 2 pm and from 7.30 pm to 9 pm.

The order was passed by a division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh after an application was moved the hawkers' association.

The association claimed that the authorities were misusing the Court's earlier order and evicting vendors forcibly.

"The licensed vendors shall be allowed a limited number of days and a limited time each day, from 12.30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and from 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. to sell merchandise in the place they are vending now," the Court ruled.

Currently, there are around 349 licensed hawkers at Police Bazaar. They shall not exceed the time limit and move out of the area to ensure that there is no disruption in traffic flow or human movement, the High Court bench said.

The Court further appointed senior advocate Subhasis Chakrawarty as a Special Officer to supervise the process. He will receive an initial remuneration of Rs 75,000 from the State Government by July 11.

The Court warned that if there is any breach, the Special Officer along with the local and police authorities, shall bar the erring vendors from selling merchandise in the area.

The bench said that the general secretary of the hawkers' association shall give an undertaking that vendors will comply with this time restriction to prevent traffic and pedestrian congestion and also move out when an alternative vending area is provided by the Government.

The Government counsel argued that though the State Government had identified an alternative vending area, the hawkers were not willing to shift to the alternative site.

Meanwhile, hawkers who have not received their vending licences, have been permitted to apply to the appropriate authorities.