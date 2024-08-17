Meghalaya HC restricts inflow of plastic, imposes hefty fines, temple premises under scrutiny

Guwahati, August 17: The Meghalaya High Court has directed the state government to restrict the inflow of plastic into the state at the entry level.

The division bench also directed the government to issue a counter-affidavit highlighting the steps it has taken to ensure that single-use plastics are not used within the boundaries of Meghalaya.

In a directive issued on Friday, a division bench of Chief Justice S Vaidyanathan and Judge Wanlura Diengdoh also imposed hefty fines on people storing and using plastic bags, particularly in shops.

“To begin with, such a move can be started from temple premises. Temple authorities must ensure that there is no usage of plastic bags in and around the worshipping places,” the bench said.

CCTV cameras will also be installed in and around temple areas to check if people use plastics, which can help in subsequent curtailing of such usage, the Court said.

“Periodical inspection should be conducted in nearby shops and if any shops are found to have stored plastic bags, heavy fines should be imposed on them, and if the practice is continued, such shops should be kept under lock and seal,” the Court said.

The directive comes during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Phuyosa Yobin, seeking a ban on production, storage, circulation, and use of single-use plastic bags in the state.

Additionally, the High Court recommended the introduction of tetra pack cartons, predominantly made of paper, as an environmental-friendly alternative to plastics, after noting that plastics have become a part of our daily lives.

“The fight against plastics is not just an environmental crusade, but a battle for the health and future of our planet," the Bench stated.

Notably, the Meghalaya High Court’s order comes weeks after Nagaland government imposed a complete ban on single-use plastic products within the state, with effect from August 1.

“All individual institutions and commercial establishments should abide with the ban and any breach would be liable for punitive action,” the Nagaland government directive had mentioned.