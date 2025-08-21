Meghalaya HC raps govt over 15-yr delay in Police Accountability Panel

Shillong, Aug 21: The Meghalaya High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to establish the Accountability Commission under the Meghalaya Police Act, 2010, within four months.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice, IP Mukerji, and Justice W Diengdoh passed the order while responding to a PIL filed before the court. The bench observed that the role of an ombudsman is to inquire into allegations of misconduct by the police.

Under the Meghalaya Police Act, 2010, Chapter XII deals with accountability. Section 74 (1) of the Act mandates the constitution of a state-level police commission called the Accountability Commission within three months after the Act came into effect.

However, 15 years have lapsed, and the Commission was never set up.

The bench said, “The Act has the power to take into account any misconduct by the police, which implies that it can inquire into the records of investigation... if it finds that the inquiry has not been made fairly or with proper pace or by proper application of mind, it would direct the higher authorities to expedite the inquiry and conduct it lawfully and fairly.”

Similarly, it could advise the start of departmental proceedings in respect of any complaint against a police officer or expedition of such inquiry by the disciplinary authority in case it is unnecessarily kept pending.

“This Commission, as conceived by the said Act, would be healthy for the police administration of the State. We accordingly direct the State government to constitute this Commission in terms of the Meghalaya Police Act, 2010, within four months,” the bench ordered.





By

Staff Correspondent



