Meghalaya HC pushes defence ministry, AAI to speed up Shillong Airport work

Shillong, July 16: The Meghalaya High Court today directed the Ministry of Defence, Meghalaya State Government, Airports Authority of India (AAI), and the Di-rector General of Civil Aviation to take steps to expedite the long-pending expansion of the Shillong Airport.

The directive came after the court examined a report submitted by the AAI in response to a public interest litigation (PIL).

In its order, a division bench comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh observed: "On examination of this report, we find that only the essential preliminary groundwork required for expansion and development of the Shillong Airport has been done. From now, a substantial amount of work is required to be done at an appreciable pace to make the project operational in the near future."

The Court also said that all the authorities concerned, the Ministry of Defence, the State Government, AAI, and DGCA must apply the necessary thrust to ensure that the project becomes operational.

The bench further directed that a note prepared by the State Government on the project be made an annexure to an affidavit to be sworn by a competent officer of the State and filed in court by July 18.

On reviewing the note, the High Court noted that 22 acres of land are required for the expansion project. Of this, 10.30 acres must be acquired from the De-fence authorities. The State Government has approved the purchase of 11.75 acres of land from individual land-owners at a cost of Rs 72.17 crore. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of July.

The Ministry of Defence has already sanctioned the State Government to begin work on the 10.30 acres of military land at the Umroi Military Station, based on an agreement for transfer of land of equal value to the Ministry,

As per a draft master plan, Runway 4 will be extended by 571 metres, increasing its total length to 2,400 metres.

Once complete, aircraft will land from Runway 22 and take off from Runway 4.

During the hearing, Deputy Solicitor General of India Mozika submitted that tenders for construction, renovation, and alteration of the airport infrastructure would be issued by the AAI immediately after land is handed over by the State and Defence authorities and after obtaining environmental clearance.

Mozika added that the AAI would also address obstacles such as mounds and trees along the airport's flight path.

The Court has fixed August 12 to review the progress of the project.