Meghalaya HC orders capture, vaccination of ‘biter dogs’ before release

Shillong, Aug 1: The Meghalaya High Court has directed authorities to capture stray “biter dogs” in the State, get them inoculated and vaccinated in shelters, and keep them under observation before releasing them.

“We have been specifically told that quite a number of stray street dogs are biter dogs and very vicious in nature. On roads, streets and other public places they suddenly attack persons, at times causing grave injury,” a division bench comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh observed.

The order came in response to a PIL filed before the court.

The bench noted that while similar petitions on stray dogs may be pending before other High Courts and the Supreme Court, Meghalaya faces a distinctive menace from stray dogs.

“We had, inter alia, directed those dogs to be taken hold of by the public authorities, inoculated, vaccinated, medically attended to and then kept in shelters for observation before setting them free,” the judges said.

The court further cautioned that freeing biter dogs “without satisfaction that they have ceased to be biter dogs, and allowing them to frequent public places would pose grave danger to the public.”

The bench directed the Registrar General to file a formal application before the Supreme Court, seeking appropriate directions regarding the retention of this PIL in the Meghalaya High Court.

“We strongly recommend that a public interest litigation of this character and nature be retained in this court because of its peculiar and distinctive feature,” the bench added.





By

Staff Reporter