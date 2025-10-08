Meghalaya HC gets 14th Chief Justice as Justice Soumen Sen takes oath at Raj Bhavan

Shillong, Oct 8: The swearing-in ceremony of Justice Soumen Sen as Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court was held on Wednesday at Raj Bhavan, Shillong. Governor C.H. Vijayashankar administered the oath in the presence of dignitaries and distinguished guests.

Justice Sen takes over from Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji, who retired on September 5 upon attaining the age of superannuation.

Following his retirement, Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew had been serving as the Acting Chief Justice until Justice Sen’s formal appointment.

The swearing-in ceremony was graced by judges of the Meghalaya High Court, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Leader of the Opposition Dr. Mukul Sangma, cabinet ministers, senior government officials, members of the legal fraternity, and other eminent personalities.

Justice Sen’s assumption of office marks a significant transition for the state’s judiciary as he becomes the 14th Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

Born in 1965 in Kolkata, Justice Soumen Sen earned his law degree from the University of Calcutta and began his legal career in 1987. Over the years, he has established a strong reputation in civil, constitutional, and commercial law.

He was appointed as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in 2011 and briefly served as its Acting Chief Justice before being transferred to Meghalaya. His appointment was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium earlier this year and later approved by the Union Government.

Justice Sen’s transfer forms part of a broader judicial reshuffle intended to bolster leadership across various High Courts in the country.

With his vast judicial experience and administrative insight, Justice Sen is expected to focus on enhancing judicial efficiency, ensuring timely justice, and further strengthening the credibility and functioning of the Meghalaya judiciary.

