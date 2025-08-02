Meghalaya HC directs vigil on cement firm amid illegal mining claims

Shillong, Aug 2: The Meghalaya government, on Friday, was directed by the High Court to maintain strict vigil over the operations of Amrit Cement Ltd in East Jaintia Hills district.

The Court directives were issued following allegations of illegal limestone mining by the company.

Restricting the scope of a public interest litigation (PIL) to the company’s activities at Mulieh, Umlong village, the court noted that a separate PIL concerning the broader issue of illegal mining in the State was already pending.

The bench headed by Chief Justice IP Mukerji observed that although Amrit Cement obtained a mining licence on January 11, 2023, the petitioner alleged the company was engaged in illegal mining both before and after that.

The State Government, after conducting an inquiry, had absolved the company of any wrongdoing, a finding the petitioner contested in a rejoinder, claiming he was not heard during the inquiry.

Taking note of submissions from both sides, including that of the State’s Advocate General, who asserted that the company’s earlier purchase of limestone from private vendors was lawful and that no illegal mining had occurred, the Court declined to issue a finding of illegality but laid down safeguards.

It directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that the licence granted to the company is properly utilised and no unauthorised mining takes place.

“Every three months, the chief secretary or any competent officer authorised by him shall, after due enquiry, issue a communication to be published on the government’s website confirming whether the respondent company continues or does not continue to mine limestone in accordance with the licence,” the Court ordered.

Counsel for Amrit Cement informed the Court that while the company holds a valid licence, mining activity under it has not yet commenced but is expected to begin soon.

With these directions, the High Court disposed of the PIL, noting that broader concerns about illegal mining are already being addressed in another pending PIL.

