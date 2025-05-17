Meghalaya HC directs state to form stray dog management committee in 4 weeks

Shillong, May 17: The Meghalaya High Court on Friday directed the State Government to form a committee to manage stray dogs which pose serious health hazards to people.

A division bench of Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh passed the order, which stated that the committee should be formed within four weeks in accordance with Rule 4 of the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001. These rules have been framed by the Central Government under Sub-section (1) of Section 38 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Rule 4 provides formation of a committee comprising the commissioner or chief of the local authority, who will be the ex-officio chairperson, apart from other members.

This committee will function as per Rule 5 of the Act which includes managing stray dogs by catching them humanely and transporting, sheltering, sterilizing, vaccinating, and treating them.

Some functions of the panel include generation of public awareness, soliciting cooperation and funding, provision of guidelines to pet dog owners and commercial breeders from time to time, and conduct of surveys on the number of street dogs by an independent agency.

This order has been passed by the High Court after a PIL (public interest litigation) was filed to take appropriate measures to control the menace of stray dogs in the State capital, Shillong. However, the court has now expanded the purview of the PIL to the whole State of Meghalaya.

The bench said that the commissioners along with the District Council and the local municipal authorities, should carry out the order in their respective districts.