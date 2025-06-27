Meghalaya HC directs govt to strictly implement single-use plastic ban

Shillong, June 27: The state government has been directed by the Meghalaya High Court to take thorough action for the implementation of the ban of single-use plastic items of less than 120 microns.

The order was passed a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the court.

A division bench of the Court comprising of Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh said, “We direct that comprehensive action should be taken to enforce the orders of this Court dated 16th August, 2024 read with the subsequent orders, the last of which was made on May 14, 2025 and the administrative measures adopted by the government.”

The bench, while considering a report filed by the respondents, observed that action in terms of the order dated August 16, 2024, had only been taken in a major portion of East Khasi Hills district and not in others.

A detailed order was passed by the Court earlier, on May 14 this year, directing the district administration to carry out awareness camps, make public announcements of the health hazards of plastic use, and take steps to prevent the manufacture, sale, and use of banned plastic items.

– With inputs from news agencies