Meghalaya HC clears relocation of hawkers from Shillong's Police Bazaar

Shillong, July 17: The Meghalaya High Court-appointed Special Officer on Wednesday gave the green signal to the East Khasi Hills district administration to begin the relocation process of hawkers and street vendors from the busy Police Bazaar area.

After a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Special Officer Subhasis Chakrawarty said that the district administration can go ahead with the relocation process.

The meeting was attended by officials from the district administration, Shillong Municipal Board, members of the Provisional Town Vending Committee, and representatives of the Meghalaya and Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association.

The State Government has earmarked the basement of the Meghalaya Urban Development Authority office complex as the relocation zone for the hawkers and street vendors. However, they have refused to move there and filed a petition before the High Court.

After hearing the plea, the High Court ordered that under the Special Officer and in consultation with the general secretary of the hawkers’ association, the local and police authorities would prepare a list of authorised or licensed vendors.

There are about 349 hawkers and street vendors as per the list. However, there is an allegation that the list is not complete, and that many genuine hawkers and street vendors were not provided licences to operate in the area.

The High Court further directed that till a solution is reached on the relocation issue, licensed hawkers will be allowed to vend merchandise in the Police Bazaar area for limited hours. The two time slots are 12.30 pm to 2 pm, and 7.30 pm to 9 pm.

Chakrawarty said that discussions were held among the stakeholders on proceeding with the relocation process and issue of certificates of vending.

Meanwhile, the Court has directed the Special Officer to ensure peaceful implementation of its orders and submit a report by August 5.





By

Staff Correspondent