Meghalaya HC allows conditional pilgrimage to Mawjymbuin Cave

Shillong, July 12: The High Court of Meghalaya has granted conditional approval to conduct for the pilgrimage to the revered Mawjymbuin Cave in the Mawsynram area of East Khasi Hills district, emphasising the need to maintain peace, order, and respect for local sentiments.

Justice H. S. Thangkhiew, presiding over a single-judge bench, issued the order on Friday in response to a petition seeking facilitation of the pilgrimage to the cave, which the petitioners regard as sacred.

The court noted that all parties involved had reached an understanding to implement certain safeguards to ensure the pilgrimage is conducted in a harmonious and respectful manner.

According to the court’s directive, pilgrims will not be allowed to perform any puja or religious rituals within the cave, nor bring items meant for such activities. Only a symbolic sprinkling of water on the sacred stone inside the cave will be allowed, while any excessive pouring of water has been strictly prohibited.

The district authorities have been directed to supervise the yatra to ensure it is conducted peacefully and in an orderly manner. Additionally, the organiser has been instructed to engage private security personnel or volunteers to assist as traffic wardens and help manage the flow of people.

The court emphasised that the pilgrimage must be carried out with solemnity and respect for local norms, without causing disruption to traffic or littering the premises.

"Though objections have been raised by the village authorities regarding the pouring of water on the stone, to balance equities and in the interest of justice, only symbolic sprinkling will be allowed," the order stated.

The Dorbar Shnong of Mawsynram Village has submitted an undertaking supporting the conduct of the yatra under the prescribed conditions.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 31 by which time the parties are to decide and communicate the exact date of the yatra to the district authorities.





