Meghalaya: Harijan colony writes to Amit Shah over blast

Shillong, March 13: After the IED blast Syndicate Bus Station near Hairjan Colony, the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) has sought the intervention of the Union government to protect the rights of all the citizens in Meghalaya in collaboration with the state government.

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, HPC Secretary, Gurjit Singh said, elements are trying to “instill fear and attempting to overawe the beleaguered residents of Punjabi colony,” also known as Harijan colony.



Singh claimed that the recent blast is not an isolated incident but is “indicative of the larger issue of communal harmony and the safety of minority communities within the state of Meghalaya.”



Expressing concern, Singh said, after the blast nobody from the government of Meghalaya, from the Chief Minister’s level and downwards, has condemned the incident so far.



“The political leadership, which generally issues statements against Punjabi colony residents at the drop of a hat, have not uttered a word or visited the area to express concern about the blast or support the residents,” the HPC Secretary said.



Reiterating the intervention by the central government, Singh added: “It is imperative to not only investigate this recent act of violence thoroughly but also to hold accountable those who have been issuing threats and fostering an environment of fear among the non-tribal populations.”



The residents of the colony are engaged in a prolonged legal battle over possession of the area. The State government wants them to relocate to another location. However, the residents claim they have possession rights over the land from the British era. The state government has formed a High Level Committee to find ways to relocate the residents.



Seeking immediate intervention from the central government, the HPC wants New Delhi to take up the matter of relocation with the state government in tripartite discussions for resolution.



“Despite numerous meetings and dialogues, tangible progress has been elusive. We are confident that if the Union government takes the initiative to resolve the matter, it should be easily possible,” Singh said.

