Meghalaya govt working aggressively to complete Bangladesh border fencing: CM Sangma

Shillong, Jan 16: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday assured that the State Government is working aggressively to complete the fencing along the international border with Bangladesh.

Speaking to media persons this afternoon, Sangma said that the Government of India is also following the matter.

He pointed out that fencing along a 40-km stretch of the 440-km border is pending, with issues like population concerns, land acquisition, and court cases hindering progress.

Stressing the need of vigilance along the international border with Bangladesh, the Chief Minister stated the Meghalaya Government, BSF personnel, and all agencies concerned are very alert on this count. Sangma added that a review meeting was held on December 24, 2025, with various agencies, including the BSF and IB, to discuss border security.