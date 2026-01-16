Meghalaya govt to invite parties, CSOs for talks on ILP-like mechanism

Shillong, Jan 16: The MDA Government in Meghalaya has decided to invite all stakeholders, including political parties and civil society organisations (CSOs), to discuss its proposal for introduction of an Inner Line Permit (ILP)-like provision in the new Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025, aimed at addressing the issue of influx and illegal immigration.

“We will invite all political parties and civil society organisations to discuss this proposal,” Chief Minister Conrad Sangma told reporters on Thursday while reacting to opposition against the proposal.

“It would be incorrect for us to jump to any conclusion without actually seeing the content and the entire mechanism of how we would move forward,” Sangma added.

He urged the Opposition parties to engage in a dialogue, stating: “We are not saying that what we have proposed is going to be right, but we can reach that conclusion only if we have a dialogue.”

The Government aims to balance the need for restrictions on illegal immigration with the concerns of the public and CSOs.

“It is only after getting clarity and explaining to everybody how we are planning to go forward and getting a consensus from everybody, we will try to move forward. Let us explore it to see if it could serve the purpose of restricting illegal immigration and putting checking mechanisms in place,” he added.

Refuting Opposition leader Dr Mukul Sangma’s claim that the Government has failed to implement the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), Sangma said that it is being implemented in many localities.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the challenges in the implementation process, citing infrastructure and investment requirements.

He highlighted discrepancies between the Act and the rules, citing the example of entry and exit checkpoints. “The rules mention that entry and exit checkpoints will be created, but if you go back to the Act, it does not have any such provision. Rules are made on the basis of the Act, so if the Act does not have provisions for that, the rules cannot say check gates can be put up.”