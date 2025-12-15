Meghalaya govt stands with Shillong Sikhs of Punjabi Lane: Minister Shullai

Shillong, Dec 15: Meghalaya cabinet minister Sanbor Shullai has assured full support to the Sikh residents of Punjabi Lane in Shillong after acting Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj sought the state government's support to safeguard the rights of the community as long-time residents of the state.

Shullai gave the assurance during a meeting at Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar on Monday, where Giani Gargajj was also present.

He is on a visit to the Meghalaya capital in connection with religious programmes marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

"I can assure you that the government stands with the Sikh community here," Shullai said.

Earlier, the acting Jathedar participated in a 'nagar kirtan' organised from Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Laitumkhrah, which culminated at Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar, followed by a Gurmat Samagam attended by a large number of devotees from across Meghalaya, Assam and other parts of the Northeast.

Addressing the congregation, Giani Gargajj recalled the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who laid down his life to protect religious freedom and stand against oppression.

He said the Sikh community has historically stood with the oppressed and continues to uphold the values of truth and justice.

Referring to concerns over Punjabi Lane, the Jathedar said any move that results in the displacement of Sikh families who have been residing in Shillong for nearly two centuries would be unjust.

He asserted that Sri Akal Takht Sahib and Sikhs across the world stand firmly with the community in Shillong.

He also urged members of the Sikh community to remain rooted in the teachings of the Gurus and encouraged parents to teach Punjabi and Gurmukhi to children so they stay connected with the Guru Granth Sahib.

The gurdwara management committee honoured Giani Gargajj on the occasion, and the Jathedar also felicitated several Sikh personalities for their service to the community.

Senior Sikh leaders and a large number of devotees were present.

PTI