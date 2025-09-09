Meghalaya govt sanctions Rs 700 Cr for water supply scheme to ease Shillong shortages

Shillong, Sept 9: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on Tuesday, announced that the state government has sanctioned Rs 700 crores for a new water supply scheme aimed at easing the acute water crisis in Shillong and adjoining areas.

Speaking in the Assembly, Sangma said the project is at an advanced stage of implementation and would provide long-term relief to residents struggling with persistent shortages.

He added that the Wahrynthem water project, with a capacity of 33 million litres per day and drawing from the Umngot river at Dawki, is also being planned to further bolster supply.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma raised concerns over the sustainability of such projects given erratic weather patterns and the effects of climate change.

Responding, the Chief Minister said the government is tackling these challenges through externally aided projects focused on natural resource management, spring rejuvenation and catchment protection.

He also highlighted the role of the Meghalaya Climate Council, which operates under the state’s pioneering water policy adopted in 2019 – the first of its kind in the country.

Admitting that Meghalaya has suffered a 50% shortfall in rainfall this year, Sangma assured the House that the government is tapping alternative sources to meet demand.

Public Health Engineering Minister Marcuise N Marak said the much-delayed Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme (GSWSS Phase-III) would be completed by March next year.

He noted that Shillong city and its adjoining areas require 5.58 crore litres of drinking water daily, but current supply stands at only 4.17 crore litres, leaving a shortfall of 1.40 crore litres.

In Mawlai alone, 64.75 lakh litres are supplied against a requirement of 92.5 lakh litres, creating a deficit of 27.75 lakh litres.

PTI