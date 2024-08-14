Meghalaya govt counters Assam's USTM allegations, urges CM Sarma to be 'pragmatic'

Guwahati, Aug 14: The Meghalaya government has finally responded to the repeated allegations made by Assam, blaming the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) for severe water-logging in Guwahati.



In response to recent accusations by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Advisor to the Meghalaya government, Lahkmen Rymbui, urged the chief minister to be “pragmatic and practical”.

Rymbui, who is also a former Meghalaya Education Minister, questioned Sarma's judgment by pointing to the severe pollution on the Assam side of Byrnihat.

He suggested that if Assam were to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over USTM, Meghalaya could similarly take legal action against Assam for pollution in Byrnihat.

“…Assam will file a case in NGT against USTM. Will Meghalaya file a case against polluted industries on the other side of the most polluted town in India, i.e., Byrnihat? Will Bangladesh file a case against Meghalaya because heavy rain causes floods there? @SangmaConrad @himantabiswa, @@ustmts, please sit, discuss & be pragmatic & practical” wrote the United Democratic Party (UDP) leader on a popular micro-blogging site.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma continued his scathing attack on USTM on August 13.

In a live video posted on social media, the chief minister assured full support to anyone willing to approach the NGT regarding USTM's alleged role in flooding Guwahati.

Chief Minister also mentioned that he had met with his Meghalaya counterpart, Conrad Sangma, three days prior to discuss what he termed the alleged “flood jihad” launched by the USTM management.

USTM, located on the outskirts of Guwahati near 9 Mile, has been the target of repeated criticism from the Assam Chief Minster following the recent artificial floods that disrupted life in the city on August 5.

In response to the allegations, USTM previously issued a statement asserting that the university has a recognised “green campus.”

"USTM is a NAAC ‘A’ accredited University and has a recognised green campus, which is one of the priorities of NAAC, being a body of the Ministry of Education, Government of India,” the statement had read.