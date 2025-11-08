Meghalaya Govt Can’t Fix Inter-State Freight Rates, Says East Jaintia Hills DC

Shillong, Nov 8: The Meghalaya Government does not have the legal jurisdiction to impose inter-State freight rates, which is the key demand of the agitating truck owners’ association.

Making a clarification on this demand of the Meghalaya Commercial Truck Owners’ and Drivers’ Association (MCTODA), East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner Shivansh Awasthi said:

“To impose inter-State freight rates is illegal and beyond the legal jurisdiction of the State Government.”

The Meghalaya Government has “notified freight rates for intra-State transportation” and this rate has already been implemented by all cement and clinker plants operating in East Jaintia Hills, Awasthi added.

The MCTODA has demanded that the same notified rates be applied to inter-State transportation. Under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, “no state government can notify transportation rates for inter-state transportation”.

“Inter-State freight rates are determined by prevailing market conditions, distance, and mutual agreement between the consignor and the transporter,” Awasthi said.

On the ongoing strike called by the MCTODA, the DC said that the district administration has initiated a dialogue process to resolve the issue through consultation with all stakeholders.

Representatives of the Jaintia Hills Cement Manufacturers Association, Jaintia Hills Truck Owners’ Association, and East Jaintia Hills Truck Owners and Transporters Association attended the meeting, while the MCTODA skipped it.

“JHTOA and EJHTOTA have confirmed they are operating smoothly with the cement plants and do not support the strike. They also submitted written communications expressing their commitment to maintain normal transportation activities,” Awasthi said.

The MCTODA refused to withdraw their strike and continued to obstruct movement of trucks carrying cement and clinkers along the National Highway-6, disrupting essential transport and public movement.

“The district police of East Khasi Hills have therefore taken lawful measures to clear blockades, restore traffic, and ensure the safety of all road users,” Awasthi said.