Meghalaya govt calls KHADC's interstate border visit 'mistake' amid row with Assam

Shillong, Aug 3: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that “it was a mistake” on the part of the KHADC to inspect a disputed area between Meghalaya and Assam recently.

On July 30, a clash broke out in the Garbhanga Forest area along the Assam-Meghalaya border after villagers from Meghalaya allegedly attacked Assam Forest officials.

The violence broke out after villagers held a meeting in a disputed area, which was prevented by the Assam Forest officials, some of whom were injured in the clash.

“I personally feel that was a mistake done by the KHADC... I feel the KHADC should not go for inspection,” Tynsong said, adding that the KHADC officials should have informed the Government before going for the inspection.

According to Tynsong, who also holds the Home portfolio, the area is disputed even within the KHADC as two syiemships (chiefdoms) lay claim over the area.

In fact, the meeting was held in the disputed area to resolve the claims of the chiefdoms – Jiram and Lyngdoh. Tynsong said the meeting should have been held in the KHADC office.