Meghalaya Governor unveils SOP, website to strengthen RTE implementation

Shillong, Sept 20: Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar on Friday called for collective efforts to uphold the spirit of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, while unveiling new measures to strengthen its implementation.

At a programme held in Raj Bhavan, the Governor released the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the RTE Act and launched a dedicated website to operationalise Section 12(1)(c), which mandates private, unaided, non-minority schools to reserve 25% of entry-level seats for children from disadvantaged groups.

Vijayashankar said the initiative marked a significant step toward inclusivity and equality, ensuring that every child’s constitutional right to education is fulfilled. He added that the SOPs would provide much-needed clarity and uniformity, while the website would enhance transparency and efficiency in the admission process.

"This is more than legal compliance. It is a strategic investment in inclusive growth, social integration, and the future of Meghalaya and the nation," he said.

Education Secretary Vijay Kumar Mantri said that under Section 12(1)(c), children admitted in private schools will not be charged any fees, while the government will reimburse the schools.

He said the scheme aims to bridge the socio-economic divide by enabling children from disadvantaged backgrounds to access quality private schools.









PTI