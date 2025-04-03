Meghalaya Governor sets up panels to examine railways, winter capital proposal

Shillong, April 3: Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar, on Thursday, constituted two all-party committees to deliberate on the introduction of railway connectivity in the state and the long-pending demand for a winter capital in Tura, West Garo Hills.

The committees, which will include representatives from all recognised and registered political parties, will be headed by either Chief Minister Conrad Sangma or a cabinet minister. Political parties have been asked to nominate two representatives each, while relevant government departments will also be invited to participate in the discussions.

Focus on rail connectivity

One of the committees has been tasked with examining the feasibility of introducing railway services in Meghalaya. Its mandate includes conducting a cost-benefit analysis, consulting stakeholders, and submitting recommendations to the state government.

Railway expansion in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills has been a long-standing contentious issue, with several NGOs opposing the project due to concerns over illegal immigration.

Many groups have demanded the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) before considering railway expansion.

As a result, key projects, including the Tetelia-Byrnihat goods train line in Ri-Bhoi and the ambitious $1.05 billion Byrnihat-Shillong rail network, have remained stalled.

The opposition to railway projects has also led to financial repercussions. The central government has recently sought a refund of Rs. 209.37 crore, which was sanctioned for land compensation in Khasi-Jaintia Hills but remained unused due to stalled projects.

Currently, the only operational railway link in Meghalaya is in Garo Hills, connecting Assam to Mendipathar.

Exploring feasibility of a winter capital in Tura

The second committee will assess the viability of setting up a winter capital in Tura, a long-standing demand raised by various NGOs and civil society groups.

The committee will weigh the advantages and disadvantages of having two state capitals and seek stakeholder opinions before submitting its findings to the government.

The formation of these committees underscores the significance of both issues, as the state government seeks a consensus-driven approach to address key developmental challenges.