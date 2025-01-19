Meghalaya girl's alleged assault in Delhi: Family seeks FIR withdrawal, police pursue probe

Guwahati, Jan. 19: The family of a 19-year-old girl from Meghalaya, who alleged sexual assault during her stay in New Delhi for the National Youth Festival, has reportedly requested the police to withdraw the First Information Report (FIR).

A Meghalaya Police official told a news website that the family has expressed their desire to drop the case. However, the police have decided to proceed with the investigation.

“We will close the case only if we are fully satisfied. For now, we want to continue investigating the matter,” the official was quoted as saying.

The incident, which allegedly occurred on January 13, came to light when the victim and her family lodged an FIR at Sadar police station in Shillong on January 16.

The girl, part of a Meghalaya contingent of 54 members, was staying at a hotel in Karol Bagh when the assault reportedly took place, a Shillong-based news website reported.

As per the FIR, the victim stayed back in her room (No. 306) while the rest of the group went shopping.

She alleged that a man entered her room in the evening and sexually assaulted her, while others stood outside. The victim later identified the alleged perpetrator as a painter employed at the hotel.

The victim confided in her escort officer about the incident on January 14 during their train journey back to Shillong. Out of fear and shame, the girl delayed sharing the full details until then.

Police have launched an investigation, examining CCTV footage from the hotel and conducting a medical examination of the victim. Her statement will be re-recorded upon receipt of the medical report.

The Meghalaya contingent, which included 30 boys, 21 girls, and three officials, had travelled to Delhi on January 7, reaching the next day.

They stayed at separate hotels, with the boys accommodated at a different hotel.

Police have clarified that the FIR will not be forwarded to Delhi authorities unless the investigation confirms the occurrence of the incident.