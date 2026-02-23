Meghalaya generated 3.66L jobs since 2019; agriculture leads: CM Sangma

Shillong, Feb 23: Meghalaya has generated an estimated 3.66 lakh jobs between 2019 and 2025, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told the Assembly on Monday.

Replying to the debate on the Governor's Address, Sangma said agriculture accounted for the largest share with 1.90 lakh jobs, driven by initiatives such as floriculture (789), mushroom cultivation (4,078), fruit development (12,714), organic farming (47,927) and the Lakadong mission (15,333).

"Every district has benefited," the chief minister said, highlighting organic farming employment in West Garo Hills (5,279), Ri-Bhoi (4,301) and East Khasi Hills (4,728).

The hospitality sector added 12,683 jobs, transport 9,835 and manufacturing and recycling 24,926, he said, citing a KLEMS-based employment assessment prepared using Reserve Bank of India methodology.

A KLEMS-based employment assessment is an analytical framework that estimates employment trends by evaluating labour input within the broader context of production factors - Kapital (Capital),

State flagship schemes have also expanded livelihood opportunities, with about 10,000 people supported under YES Meghalaya, 11,050 under Aqua Mission, nearly 1.7 lakh under CM-CARE and 9,000 under PRIME, touching "close to 8 lakh" beneficiaries overall, Sangma added.

"It is difficult to satisfy everybody, but we are trying," he said.

Sangma further claimed that Meghalaya is now the country's second-fastest growing economy with a 9.66% real GSDP growth rate, behind Tamil Nadu's 11.91%, adding that the state has maintained an average growth of around 10% over the past three years. The government is targeting a GSDP of Rs 85,000 crore, or roughly a $10 billion economy.

He acknowledged that per-capita GSDP remains low but said Meghalaya has moved from 28th position in 2019 to 26th currently, attributing slower gains partly to a population growth rate of 0.95 per cent.

Highlighting policy initiatives, Sangma said the state has adopted a state anthem and symbols after 50 years, revived legacy projects such as the Croborough Hotel and taken up construction of a new Assembly building, linking these developments to broader economic momentum measured under the RBI labour-energy-services framework.

Sangma also announced that his government plans to build houses for families too poor to buy land, saying the move aims to ensure "the poorest of the poor are not left behind," particularly as major infrastructure projects reshape Shillong.

PTI