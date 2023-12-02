Meghalaya: Fire breaks out at flour mill in Shillong

Guwahati, Dec 2: A huge fire broke out at a flour mill in Shillong, Meghalaya, on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday.

According to reports, the inferno took place at a flour mill owned by Magic Cook in the Garikhana locality of Shillong.

Following the incident, fire brigades rushed to the spot to douse the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported during the incident and the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.