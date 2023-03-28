Meghalaya faces shortage of 150 specialist doctors

Shillong, Mar 28: Terming as cause of concern for government, Meghalaya Health and Welfare minister Ampareen Lyngdoh stated that the state is still facing a shortage of 150 specialist doctors.

Replying in the question hour in Assembly, Lyngdoh informed that the state has a total sanctioned strength of 375 specialist doctors of which only 227 are in position as of now.

She further added that in the latest recruitment drive, the government enrolled 317 new medical officers, out of which 83 were specialists.

The minister also assured the House that government is on the job to look into the matter on am urgent basis.

Moreover, replying to a Zero Hour Notice moved by Voice of the People, legislator, Adelberth Nongrum, Lyndoh said that some portion of the funds sanctioned by the Ministry of Health during COVID has not been fully utilised as work is on to complete some of the projects.

She clarified that during the last assembly session it was mentioned that Rs. 76.56 crore was spent. However, in the RTI filled by an individual the sanctioned amount was mentioned. Lyngdoh said there are no funds missing and it was misapprehended as work on the projects is still underway.