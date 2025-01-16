Meghalaya extends fresh invitation to HNLC for peace talks amidst setbacks

Shillong, Jan 16: The Meghalaya government has extended another invitation to the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to join peace talks, despite previous attempts being undermined by the group’s demand for a general amnesty for its leaders and cadres.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma reiterated the state's commitment to facilitating the peace process, assuring that any challenges arising during discussions would be addressed.

"We are ready to facilitate the entire process and address any challenges that arise," Sangma told a Shillong-based daily, urging the HNLC to engage in dialogue.

Regarding the HNLC’s demand for a general amnesty, the Chief Minister clarified that the state government does not hold the authority to grant such a request, as it lies with the Centre.

However, Sangma assured that the government is willing to consider amnesty on a case-by-case basis, particularly for individuals not involved in “heinous crimes”.

“The best way to resolve this issue is through talks within the constitutional framework. Safe passage has been assured, and matters like amnesty can be discussed as part of the process,” Sangma added.

In November 2024, the Centre had extended a ban on the HNLC for five more years, citing its involvement in violent activities threatening India’s sovereignty and integrity.

The ban encompassed the group and all its factions, wings, and front organisations in Meghalaya.

The HNLC had withdrawn from peace talks in early 2024, citing unresolved grievances and accusing the state government of a “lack of seriousness” in addressing key issues.

Amid this deadlock, Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh had hinted at a possible breakthrough, suggesting that the state government might consider granting amnesty to HNLC leaders to resolve the impasse.

The latest invitation from the Meghalaya government signals a renewed effort to bring the insurgent group to the negotiating table in hopes of achieving a peaceful resolution to the long-standing conflict.