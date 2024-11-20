Meghalaya exports 1 MT of Khasi mandarin to Dubai

Shillong, Nov 20: One metric ton of Khasi mandarin was exported to Lulu Mall, Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates recently. According to the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the first consignment was sourced from the Jirang Farmer Producer Company (FPC) in Ri-Bhoi district.

The succulent Khasi mandarin grows abundantly in different parts of the State during this season. In 2014, a GI tag was procured for this native and delicious fruit and the Government has been promoting and marketing it worldwide. The Jirang FPC, established under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for the North Eastern Region in 2017, has been at the forefront of these initiatives.





Last year, Meghalaya exported 20 MTs of Khasi mandarin and pineapple. However, there were major logistical hurdles in the export process, which increased transportation costs and reduced profit margins for the growers. This time, the State Government shipped the cargo through Air India Cargo from Guwahati Customs, which means it is a direct shipment instead of using different land and sea ports like Mumbai and others.

Apart from streamlining the export logistics, the packaging, grading, and sorting have also been improved. Earlier, the first consignment, which was sent to Dubai in 2022, was manually sorted and graded by the farmers. However, this year a fully functional advanced sorting, grading, and waxing unit was established and the oranges have been sorted and graded using the facility.

Other farmer collectives, such as Rongmil IVCS in East Garo Hills and Narwang MPCS in East Jaintia Hills, have also received similar infrastructure support. The department has also collaborated with key partners like Lulu Group International, Mother Dairy Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd, and the National Cooperative for Organic Limited for export.