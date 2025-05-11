Meghalaya expands Miyawaki forest drive to restore green cover across 25,000 hectares

Shillong, May 11: Meghalaya is taking a big step toward protecting the environment by using the Miyawaki Forest method - a fast and effective way of growing dense, native forests.

This method was developed in Japan by botanist Akira Miyawaki and is now being used across the State as part of a major afforestation project led by the Soil and Water Conservation Department, Government of Meghalaya. Meghalaya Chief Minister

Conrad K Sangma has raised serious concerns about deforestation across the State and has been working to re-store green cover through various programmes.

To support this effort, the State has initiated different interventions, including Green Meghalaya and has partnered with different organisations to promote conservation and afforestation programmes. The State government is also providing financial incentives through the Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES) for the conservation of forest cover.

Recently, the Chief Minister visited a Miyawaki forest site at Mawsharoh, Ummir in East Khasi Hills, where the method is being used to grow a forest on a 1.5-hectare area. Currently, similar projects are being implemented on a total of 25,000 hectares throughout Meghalaya.

Officials from the Soil and Water Conservation department shared how the Miyawaki method is helping to restore the ecosystem. The method involves planting native trees close together in layers, which leads to the rapid growth of dense, self-sustaining forests. These forests grow faster than traditional plantations and require less maintenance over time.

The project is being carried out with strong support from local communities, who are actively involved in the planting and caring for these forests. The first Miyawaki forest plantation in Meghalaya began three years ago in Garo Hills as a pilot project.

"The project will be expanded across the State as one of our main afforestation drives," said Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

The Miyawaki method not only helps restore greenery but also brings many other benefits. These mini-forests help absorb carbon dioxide, fight climate change, improve air quality, reduce noise pollution, and provide shelter for wildlife. Meghalaya's rich soil and unique cli mate make it ideal for growing these forests.