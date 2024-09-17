Meghalaya education minister slams cow-protection rally, brands organisers as ‘extremists'

Guwahati, Sept. 17: The Meghalaya government has condemned a cow-protection group for planning a rally in the state on October 2, stating that “the issue is not supported by the people of Meghalaya”.

Education Minister Rakkam Sangma criticised the group, asserting that rallies advocating issues not endorsed by the state's citizens will not be permitted.

“These individuals should be considered extremists and do not deserve to be called Hindus. No one has the right to dictate my food choices. Beef is my favourite dish, and consuming it should not be linked to any religion,” Minister Sangma told the press on Monday.

He further slammed the group, urging them to read the Constitution of India and understand the principles of diversity and the right to profess and practice any religion.

Sangma noted that while the killing of cows may offend some communities, not killing cows could hurt the sentiments of tribal communities, for whom beef consumption is integral to cultural and festive practices.

Earlier, the group affiliated to Jagatguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati of Jyotirmath, sought permission to hold a Gau Dhwaj Yatra, advocating for the cow to be declared a “national mother”.

Their planned press conference in Meghalaya was cancelled last week following protests by the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC).

The yatra encountered substantial resistance from various quarters, including the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), which urged the state government to refuse permission.

KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem criticised certain religious groups for attempting to create “communal tensions along religious lines”.

The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) also sent a letter to the Chief Minister, expressing strong opposition to the yatra and viewing it as a provocation to the religious sentiments of the state’s Christian majority.

Previously, the group faced similar backlash in Nagaland, where their planned cow-protection march on September 28 was cancelled after the state government denied permission.

Nagaland, being predominantly Christian, too experienced severe opposition to the proposed event.