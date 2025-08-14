Meghalaya Education Commission submits NEP 2020 reform roadmap to govt

Shillong, Aug 14: The Meghalaya State Education Commission (MSEC) outlining systemic reforms to align state’s education system with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has submitted its report to the state government, an official said on Wednesday.

The report, developed after extensive consultations with educators, professionals, and teacher associations, outlines recommendations on key areas such as school consolidation, higher education reform, teacher training, student performance, and structural transformation across the sector, they said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the report will act as “a vital roadmap for stakeholders and policymakers committed to meaningful change”.

“Today marks a significant milestone for Meghalaya’s education sector,” Sangma posted on X, highlighting the importance of the commission’s findings.

He added, “These recommendations are the outcome of two years of hard work by the commission, studying ground realities, identifying gaps and crafting pragmatic solutions.”

Constituted by a Cabinet resolution in November 2022 and formally notified in July 2023, the Commission commenced work in August 2023.

It has since held wide-ranging discussions aimed at system-wide reform, engaging the best minds across the state, officials said.

Sangma said both the state and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have been informed of the development.

“We will review the recommendations carefully, adapt them into policy measures, and roll them out in a phased manner to improve access, quality and outcomes,” he added in his X post.





