Meghalaya: EC issues show cause notice to VPP for MCC 'violation'

Shillong, Apr 11: The Returning Officer of Shillong Parliamentary Seat, SC Sadhu, issued show-cause notice to the Voice of People’s Party (VPP) on Wednesday.

In the notice, the RO said that on April 8, supporters of the VPP raised slogans during a campaign meeting of the National People’s Party (NPP) at Jaiaw. This resulted in the cancellation of the NPP's campaign.



The RO said the model code of conduct guidelines states, “Political parties and candidates shall ensure that their supporters do not create obstructions or disrupt meetings and processions organised by other parties.”



Moreover, workers or sympathisers of one political party “shall not create disturbances at public meetings organised by another political party by putting questions orally or in writing, or by distributing leaflets of their own party.”



Processions shall not be taken out by one party at places where meetings are held by another party. Posters issued by one party shall not be removed by workers of another party, according to the model code of conduct, Sadhu added.



“Therefore, giving you an opportunity to be heard, you are hereby directed to show cause on or before April 12,” the RO said.

